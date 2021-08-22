Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.