Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

AXDX stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $400.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.