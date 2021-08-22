Private Ocean LLC Buys 10,453 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $68,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

