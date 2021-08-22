Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $53.50 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

