Private Ocean LLC Has $403,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

