Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,263,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

