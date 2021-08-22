Private Ocean LLC Sells 496 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,675,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

