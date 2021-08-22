Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEO opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

