Project Inverse (XIV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $313,729.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $483,561.91 and $313,729.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

