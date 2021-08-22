Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $279.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.50 million to $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of PB opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.