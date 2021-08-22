Provident Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,740,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 2.8% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $142,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 143.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fastenal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,946. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

