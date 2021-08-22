Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 112,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 67,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 92,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $58.22. 21,876,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

