Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,414,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

