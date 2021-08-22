Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

