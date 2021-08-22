Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,283. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $563.09.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

