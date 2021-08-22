Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $359.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.