Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 2,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VWO stock remained flat at $$49.35 during midday trading on Friday. 11,097,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

