Prudential Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.34 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

