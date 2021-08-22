PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.57. The company had a trading volume of 484,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $132.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.