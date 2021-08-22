PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Linde by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.85. 1,165,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

