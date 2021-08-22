Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

