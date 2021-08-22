Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBM. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$553.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

