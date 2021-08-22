Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

MBII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,602 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $124,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,402.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

