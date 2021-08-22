Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

SNV stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

