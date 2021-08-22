Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Boosted by Analyst

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

A stock opened at $168.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

