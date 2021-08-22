Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered by Analyst

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Taglich Brothers dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $489.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.