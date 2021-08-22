Qcash Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.08 million and approximately $286.77 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00132701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00157613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,982.17 or 0.99876962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.29 or 0.00930392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.59 or 0.06615871 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

