QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

QCR has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH opened at $49.01 on Friday. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QCR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.