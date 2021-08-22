QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
QCR has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
QCRH opened at $49.01 on Friday. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in QCR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.
