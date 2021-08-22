Quantstamp (QSP) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $34.83 million and $407,104.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

