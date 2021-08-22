Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of QH stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

