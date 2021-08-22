Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.53 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 290,668 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3,111.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 212,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

