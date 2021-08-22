Raise (RAISE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $141.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $71,915.88 and $141.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00806964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

