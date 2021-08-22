Rarible (RARI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.06 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $100.34 million and $7.06 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.40 or 0.00043792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00806964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,688,314 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

