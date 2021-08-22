reflect.finance (RFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $939,331.22

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $939,331.22 and approximately $4,618.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00810213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00102128 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,447,787 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

