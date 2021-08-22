Regional Management Corp. (RM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 15th

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of RM stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The company has a market cap of $582.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,245 shares of company stock worth $2,363,726 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regional Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 357.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Regional Management worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

