Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 72,607 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Lumentum worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

