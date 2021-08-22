Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Repligen makes up approximately 1.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.69. 302,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,432. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.20. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $267.59.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

