Resolute Mining’s (RSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.05% from the company’s current price.

Resolute Mining stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.60 ($0.31). The stock had a trading volume of 214,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.33. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.98 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £260.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.