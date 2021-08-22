Resolute Mining’s (RSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.05% from the company’s current price.
Resolute Mining stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.60 ($0.31). The stock had a trading volume of 214,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.33. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.98 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £260.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.
About Resolute Mining
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.