Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resonant by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 22.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 839,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,488. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 140.07%. Research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

