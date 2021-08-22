Reviewing Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iberdrola and LONMIN PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 2 5 7 0 2.36 LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iberdrola presently has a consensus price target of $48.68, suggesting a potential downside of 3.70%. Given Iberdrola’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than LONMIN PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and LONMIN PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 9.29% 7.22% 2.78% LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and LONMIN PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $37.86 billion 2.13 $4.12 billion $2.51 20.14 LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Summary

Iberdrola beats LONMIN PLC/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The Liberalized business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Continental Europe. The Renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide. The Other Businesses segment consists of group’s supply and gas storage up to the moment of sale and other non-energy businesses. The company was founded by Juan de Urrutia in 1901 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About LONMIN PLC/S

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

