Reviewing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Trevali Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.45 -$196.65 million N/A N/A Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.50 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trevali Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79% Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.18% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 72.53%. Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $0.22, indicating a potential upside of 62.91%. Given Trevali Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

