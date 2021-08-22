Reviewing Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12% National Bankshares 32.65% 8.56% 1.13%

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valley National Bancorp and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.15, indicating a potential downside of 14.89%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.39 $390.61 million $0.96 13.65 National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.42 $16.08 million N/A N/A

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats National Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.