Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 708.40 ($9.26). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 706.40 ($9.23), with a volume of 999,960 shares.

RMV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 40.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 675.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.