Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

REPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

