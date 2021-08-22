Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $6,317,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.