RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in RingCentral by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,158. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,087. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

