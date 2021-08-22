Robert F. Werner Sells 15,337 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert F. Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

