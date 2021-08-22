Robert W. Baird Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $148.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 175,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

