Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 13,870,000 shares. Currently, 33.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 241.0% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at $11,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Root by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at $6,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49. Root has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

