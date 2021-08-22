Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $123.12 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

